Rea's family issued a statement, saying, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family."

Singer-songwriter Chris Rea, best known for the holiday classic "Driving Home for Christmas," has died at the age of 74.

Known for his bluesy-style of rock music, the Middleborough, UK native released 25 studio albums, of which he sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Some of his biggest international hits included 1978's "Fool (If You Think It's Over)" and 1989's "The Road to Hell."

But it was "Driving Home for Christmas" that made Rea a household name at Christmastime. Originally released as a B-side to "Hello Friend" in 1986, the song was re-recorded and released as a single in 1988, eventually becoming one of the most popular and covered holiday songs of its time.

Rea experienced a number of health issues in his life, including being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 33, which resulted in having his pancreas, as well as parts of his stomach and small intestine removed in 2001. The surgery then led to him becoming diabetic.

In 2016, he suffered a stroke, and collapsed on stage the following year while performing in Oxford, England. Still, he remained positive through his setbacks, telling Saga in 2024, "I've been to hospital and had so many operations I've lost count. But I've had to look at the good things it has brought, too. I soon found out who my real friends were when I was in hospital."

Rea is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart Joan, and their daughters Josephine and Julia.

To learn more about Chris Rea and his holiday hit "Driving Home for Christmas," check out Behind the Christmas Hits, where Drew Savage reveals his the iconic song was written by accident.