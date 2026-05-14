Dua Lipa Announces ‘Live From Mexico’ Concert Film and Album

Dua Lipa has announced Live From Mexico, a concert film and companion album taken from the three shows she performed at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros to close out her “Radical Optimism Tour” in 2025.
Directed by Paul Dugdale, the full tour film will be available to stream on on Dua’s YouTube channel May 21 starting at 1:00PM EST. The live album will follow, hitting streaming services the following day, May 22, with CD and vinyl copies seeing a release on June 5.
Live From Mexico includes a duet with Fher Olvera from the band Maná. This performance was part of the show where Dua performed bespoke covers unique to each city she visited. The “Radical Optimism Tour” culminated in 92 shows across five continents, including back to back sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium with over 1.75 million tickets sold across the global trek.
See the teaser below.
Tracklist:
- Training Season (Live From Mexico)
- End Of An Era (Live From Mexico)
- Break My Heart (Live From Mexico)
- One Kiss (Live From Mexico)
- Watcha Doing (Live From Mexico)
- Levitating (Live From Mexico)
- These Walls (Live From Mexico)
- Oye Mi Amor (Feat. Fher de Maná) [Live From Mexico]
- Maria (Live From Mexico)
- Physical (Live From Mexico)
- Electricity (Live From Mexico)
- Hallucinate (Live From Mexico)
- Illusion (Live From Mexico)
- Falling Forever (Live From Mexico)
- Happy For You (Live From Mexico)
- Love Again (Live From Mexico)
- Anything For Love (Live From Mexico)
- Be The One (Live From Mexico)
- New Rules / Dance The Night Interlude (Live From Mexico)
- Don’t Start Now (Live From Mexico)
- Houdini (Live From Mexico)