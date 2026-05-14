Dua Lipa Announces ‘Live From Mexico’ Concert Film and Album

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) Dua Lipa performs on stage during a concert as part of the "Radical Optimism Tour" at GNP Seguros Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has announced Live From Mexico, a concert film and companion album taken from the three shows she performed at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros to close out her “Radical Optimism Tour” in 2025.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the full tour film will be available to stream on on Dua’s YouTube channel May 21 starting at 1:00PM EST. The live album will follow, hitting streaming services the following day, May 22, with CD and vinyl copies seeing a release on June 5.

Live From Mexico includes a duet with Fher Olvera from the band Maná. This performance was part of the show where Dua performed bespoke covers unique to each city she visited. The “Radical Optimism Tour” culminated in 92 shows across five continents, including back to back sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium with over 1.75 million tickets sold across the global trek.

See the teaser below.

Tracklist: