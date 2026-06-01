Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Married in Secret London Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot on Sunday (May 31) in a secret, intimate ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall in front of a small group of family and friends.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail show the happy couple celebrating on the front steps as it rained flower petals and confetti.

According to Vogue, Lipa a custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry, with a tailored ivory cady blazer and matching asymmetric skirt. She added a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves, and white Christian Louboutin pumps. Turner chose a double-breasted Ferragamo suit in navy.

The council house is a popular wedding venue for celebrities. Others to hold their nuptials in the building include former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Star, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher (twice), and Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

The happy couple will now reportedly head to Palermo, Sicily for a three-day wedding event beginning this Thursday (June 4) by the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Among the guests rumoured to be attending are Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Donatella Versace, Charli XCX, and Simon Porte Jacquemus, who is said to have made Lipa’s wedding dress for this occasion.