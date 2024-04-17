The UK pop star, who releases her third album, Radical Optimism, on May 3, was praised in an essay written by legendary punk-poet Patti Smith, who writes that Lipa "moves with a lightness in a heavy world—bold, playful, and self-aware... She is driven, independent, and possesses a desire for knowledge. She appeals to future artists to be mindful of the world around them."

TIME magazine has published its list of "The 100 Most Influential People of 2024," which features Dua Lipa as the top "artist" and cover star.

Pop queen Kylie Minogue was included as an "icon," with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paying tribute to her achievements, writing, "She always seems to be 10 years ahead of everyone else, and she’s an artist who knows how to be of service, making songs that fans go on to love for years."

The biggest songwriter of his generation, Jack Antonoff is also featured as a "titan." Collaborator Maren Morris says, "I don’t know a producer with a more diverse breadth of work... There’s a reason everyone wants to be near Jack. He’s just f**king cool. The best part? He knows it but would never say it."

Other artists included in the Top 100 are rapper 21 Savage, Afro-pop star Burna Boy, R&B singer-turned-actress Fantasia Barrino, and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

Strangely absent from the list is, you know, the most influential person in the world, Taylor Swift, who the magazine named Person of the Year for 2023.

