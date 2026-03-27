Directed by Molly Gordon ( The Bear ), who will also star and co-write the script with Allie Levitan ( Saturday Night Live ), Peaked follows "the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion."

Dua Lipa has been cast in the upcoming comedy Peaked from A24.

According to reports, details of Lipa's role are currently under wraps. She has previously appeared in the films Barbie and Argylle.

Also starring in the film are Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie, Emma Mackey, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, Gabby Windey, Amy Sedaris, Owen Thiele, Jaya Harper, Emil Wakim and Alex Consani.

Production is currently scheduled to begin in April.