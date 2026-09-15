Ed Sheeran Says It Wasn’t His Decision To Drop Macklemore From Tour

Ed Sheeran at Deadline Spotlight: Anatomy of a Song - "F1" held at The Motoring Club on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran has responded to the blacklash that took place after Macklemore was removed from his U.S. tour following a speech he gave in support of a free Palestine during two recent concerts in New Jersey.

On Monday (September 14), Messina Touring Group, which promotes Sheeran’s U.S. tour, confirmed that Macklemore will no longer be performing the remaining eight dates after venues threatened to cancel any concerts featuring the rapper on the bill.

Macklemore later issued a statement that day, confirming that “Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from The Loop tour.”

In the statement, he continued to show support for the people of Palestine, claiming they are the only “victims” in this matter.

The rapper added that he and Sheeran had shared “some difficult conversations this past week... rooted in love and respect for one another that still end in a place of fundamental disagreement.”

He also revealed that it was New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose Kraft Group owns Gillette Stadium, who initiated his removal from the tour after telling Ed that Macklemore would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.

Kraft later issued a statement of his own, accusing Macklemore of using the concerts to share “antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

Macklemore says that this left Sheeran in “a f**ked up position” and that “his typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before.”

Sheeran has now posted a response to the backlash in the wake of Macklemore being removed from his tour, writing that “It’s important that I set out some facts.”

In the bullet-pointed Instagram post, he starts off by explaining, “I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.”

He then goes on to say that Macklemore “asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist.” He adds that “as with all my support acts,” he agreed to let the rapper play a set of his choosing, which included the protest anthem “Hind’s Hall,” a song that honours the memory of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian who was killed by the Israeli military in 2024.

Sheeran says that following Macklemore’s performances in New Jersey, “venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.” He adds that he “spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge.”

“One of those people was Robert Kraft,” Sheeran admits. “I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.”

He lets it be known that “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine. I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

Sheeran writes that he never uses his professional platform to support any politics due to the young ages and backgrounds of his audience.

He says, “Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum. I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace. I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed. If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change.”

The singer-songwriter concluded by defending himself, stating, “l know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values.”

Read the full statement below.