Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll and Mariah Carey are just a few of the performers who will be gracing the stage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on September 19 and 20.

Once again the event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature performances by Bryan Adams, Feid, Glorilla, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, The Offspring, Tim McGraw, and more.