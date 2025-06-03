Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll and Mariah Carey are just a few of the performers who will be gracing the stage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on September 19 and 20.
Once again the event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature performances by Bryan Adams, Feid, Glorilla, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, The Offspring, Tim McGraw, and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com beginning Friday, June 13 at 2:00PM EST.
Fans unable to attend will be able to experience the festival live on iHeartRadio stations across North America and on the free iHeartRadio app.
For more details visit iHeartRadio.com/Festival.