In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter said he was approached about becoming the first musician to ever play a gig outside of planet Earth.

Ed Sheeran has played gigs all around the world, but once place he - and everyone else - has never performed is in outer space. (Though Chris Hadfield may object to that status.)

"I was offered to go to space a while ago, you know?" he told host Scott Mills. "And it terrifies me, I want to go to space when it's like flying to France and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online."

Sheeran explained that instead of playing in space, he'd rather try to get gigs in some of the countries he has yet to visit.

"There's places on this planet that I haven't been to," he continued. "I've never been to Greenland, I would love to go to Greenland, there's places on this planet I would far rather go to than space. It was talk about doing a gig there, doing a first gig in space. I'm sure lots of people got that email, but, yeah, it terrifies me."

He added that it's too dangerous to attempt such a stunt, especially now that he has a family to consider.

"Mate, I ain't doing it, I've got kids, like, I'm not going to risk that for a Guinness World Record something or other," he said. "I'm not going to risk my kids not having a dad."

Watch the interview clip below.