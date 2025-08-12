According to the Sotheby's website , the listing notes it is based on his original “Frankenstein” guitar, the trademark style black and white stripe abstract design. The guitar "shows extensive wear from playing" and features an inscription on the body by Eddie Van Halen to Rudy Leiren, his guitar technician in the 1980s.

Eddie Van Halen's iconic, custom 1982 Kramer electric guitar is heading to auction for the first time.

Leiren would go on to sell the guitar to Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, who reportedly used it extensively during the recording of the band’s 1989 album Dr. Feelgood.

The listing adds that the late guitarist actually visited the Kramer factory in Neptune, NJ while it was being built to do some modifications himself.

Van Halen played the guitar on the band's 1982 and 1983 tours of the U.S. and South America. He was also featured playing the guitar in a popular Kramer advertisement that aired on television in the early 1980s.

Eddie Van Halen's Iconic Kramer Electric is expected to fetch upwards of $3 million USD ($4.125m CAD).

Previous guitars owned by Eddie Van Halen have been auctioned off by Sotheby's including a Charvel EVH Art Series last year, and his "Hot for Teacher" Kramer in 2023.

