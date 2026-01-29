After teasing the announcement with a countdown clock last week, the rising country star has revealed the follow-up to her 2024 debut album, hungover , will be preceded by the title track, "Dandelion," which will arrive tomorrow (January 30).

Dandelion was executive produced by Langley alongside Miranda Lambert and Ben West, who both worked on her current hit single, "Choosin' Texas," which is expected to be included on the album.

In a video posted to her socials, Langley explains the meaning behind the album title, saying, "Dandelions are masters of survival, thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries a deeper symbolism of hope, healing and resilience... I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver. So a record called Dandelion after a record called hungover made all the sense in the world to me.”

“This record has so much growth in it,” she continues. “I’ve never poured more of myself into a project, into a song, into an idea, and it’s fallen out so beautifully. It’s about learning yourself, making mistakes, and realizing that it’s all just part of life."

“I want this record to be something that fans can relate to, but also something they want to get up and dance to at the same time," she adds. "To me, this record feels like fireflies in the summertime. It feels like windows down on a red dirt road. It feels like the best kind of Sunday afternoon. It feels like those days I remember as a kid where it felt like there weren’t enough hours in the day. This record is really a love letter to that.”

Langley currently has one Canadian show lined up at the moment. She will open up for Eric Church on his Free The Machine Tour next month at the Scotiabank Arena on February 12.