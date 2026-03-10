The K-pop group's label BELIFT LAB made the announcement on Tuesday (March 10) via socials, explaining to ENGENE (the group's fan base) that the eldest member is currently working on a solo album for the label and that the "decision comes after extensive deliberation."

“BELIFT LAB has given much thought and consideration into ENHYPEN's future direction and goals. Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that HEESEUNG has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it.”

The label added that ENHYPEN will "continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members." And that the announcement came as a surprise to everyone.

"We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions," the statement adds. "Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG. ENHYPEN remains committed to sharing energetic performances with ENGENE. We ask for ENGENE's continued love and support for ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG as they start a new chapter of their journey."

Heeseung also made a statement to ENGENE on the Weverse platform, giving more clarity to fans about his decision to leave.

"For me, six years was a time filled with moments that were overwhelming and precious beyond words," he wrote (translated in English). Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions and the ENGENE who always filled the vacancy, I was able to approach my dream step by step that I felt I could not reach. And that time will be one of those shining moments that will never be forgotten by me in the future."

"I don't want to forget those moments, and I want to be the one who continues to support ENHYPEN more than anyone else," he continued. "I shared the results of my work with the company and talked with many people for a long time about how to show them,

After thinking about it for a long time, I made a big decision to approach ENGENE in a better way according to the direction the company suggested."

He then discussed why going solo was the right choice for his career right now.

"ENGENE As you all know, I've been working on my personal work, and I've spent a lot of time hoping to show it to the ENGENE," he wrote. "There were a lot of things I wanted to show, but I also didn't want to put my greed ahead of the team. I am well aware of your concerns and various stories. I will prepare hard to meet you again as soon as possible. The desire to come back with a better appearance is more sincere than anyone else."

The 24-year-old then signed off, sharing his appreciation for all of the love and support he has received from ENGENE.

"As it was an engine that always gave me constant love and affection for me, I feel sorry for knowing the feelings of surprise and concern. I think that's how much you care about me and care about me. I will be the one who runs with what ENGENE have given us so far in mind."

News of Heeseung's departure comes just two months after ENHYPEN released their seventh EP, The Sin: Vanish. According to member Sunghoon, the group expect to announce a tour later this year, making their debut as a six-piece.