Evanescence, Billy Corgan, The Offspring, Modest Mouse to Play iHeartRadio Alter Ego ‘27

The 2027 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup has been announced, featuring performances by Evanescence, The Offspring, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Slightly Stoopid, Young the Giant, The Warning, Temper City, and a special performance from Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, January 16, 2027, the concert will be hosted by Woody of ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated The Woody Show.

For those who cannot attend, the concert will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country and stream on the iHeartRadio app.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 23 at 3:00PM EST. More information can be found here.

“This year’s iHeartRadio ALTer EGO delivers a diverse lineup spanning all genres of Alternative and Rock music,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Senior Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Bridging the gap from trailblazers Evanescence, The Offspring, and Death Cab for Cutie to emerging artists The Warning and Temper City, mixed with SoCal faves Slightly Stoopid and Young the Giant, the incomparable Modest Mouse, plus a very special solo performance from the one and only Billy Corgan! It’s truly going to be a night for the books.”