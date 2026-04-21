Feist, Alessia Cara, Broken Social Scene and Paul Langlois of The Tragically Hip are set to perform at the inaugural TOgether Festival, a free, daytime wellness event and evening concert on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at Nathan Phillips Square.

Presented by Fitzrovia and MRG Live, the full-day experience promoting movement, music, and community has set a goal of raising over $1 million for UHN and Michael Garron Hospitals.