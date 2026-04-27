One of the largest live music experiences ever staged in the city, local, national and international artists spanning rock, pop, indie, jazz, hip-hop, electronic, Latin, roots and global music will perform across two stages during June and July.

Vancouver's Hastings Park is set to host the FIFA Fan Festival™ this summer, with more than 60 free performances over 28 days of live entertainment throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Some of the big names scheduled to perform on the Park Stage include Broken Social Scene, Felix Cartal, Murda Beatz, LØLØ, Paul Oakenfold, The Sheepdogs, Kardinal Offishall, Whitehorse, Blues Traveler, Jamie Fine and more. See the full list below.

“British Columbia is home to extraordinary artists and performers, and the FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver provides a global stage to showcase their talent,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “This celebration will bring communities together, support our creative industries, and welcome visitors from around the world to experience the rich cultural diversity that defines B.C.”

Hasting Park will also host signature concert experiences with Mötley Crüe, Finger Eleven and Toque on Sunday, July 12, as well as a co-headline show from Kx5 (Kaskade and Deadmau5) with SG Lewis on Friday, July 17.

Other ticketed concerts to happen during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ include Arkells, Feist, Bob Moses, Flo Rida, Johnny Reid, Metric, Cameron Whitcomb, and Simple Plan, among others. More info can be found here.

Headliners

Alex Cuba

Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts

Blues Traveler

Calema

Dear Rouge

Faber Drive

Ibrahim Maalouf

Kardinal Offishall

Murda Beatz

Nova Twins

Sam Roberts Band

Skip Marley

The Sheepdogs

Ash

Blackie & The Rodeo Kings

Broken Social Scene

Colin James

Dwayne Gretzky

Felix Cartal

Jamie Fine

MICO

Neil Frances (Live)

Paul Oakenfold

Shred Kelly

Sultan + Shepard

Wild Rivers

Support