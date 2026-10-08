Finger Eleven Want You to Duet With Them On ‘Last Night on Earth’

Canadian rock band Finger Eleven have announced an open call for a fan to duet with them on a new version of their single “Last Night on Earth.”

The Burlington, ON natives have made both the instrumental and full-vocal versions of the track available for artists to download and put their own spin on.

Says frontman Scott Anderson says, “We hope artists will bring their own style and emotion whether by adding lyrics, adjusting the arrangement, or working within the existing framework.”

“We have always loved the idea of turning ‘Last Night on Earth’ into a duet,” he adds. “Putting the #F11LastNightDuet idea out to the artist community and leaving the creative boundaries open is key. I’m excited to hear the different interpretations. I have no idea what to expect, and that’s exactly what I love about it.”

Fans interested in entering the contest can download the music here.

See Anderson’s announcement below.

Finger Eleven will embark on a massive cross-Canadian tour next year, kicking it off in Thunder Bay, ON on March 3 at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.