Montreal's Verdun borough will be getting its own version of the independent community-driven music festival this May.

Much to the delight of Verdun residents and music lovers alike, it was announced today that Verdun will be getting its own Porchfest this year.

Set for May 31, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and, like other iterations of the festival, local balconies, porches and front yards will serve as a stage for musicians.

On their website, organizers say the event "celebrates outdoor music and fosters connections between neighbours in a festive and welcoming atmosphere."

You can find more information, including artist registration, at PorchfestVerdun.org.

The idea behind Porchfest was first started in Ithaca, NY in 2007 and has since ballooned to include communities around the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to Porchfest Verdun, other Montreal-area versions of the independent music celebration include Porchfest NDG on May 17 and 18 and Hudson Porchfest on September 13.