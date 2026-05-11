Next year "The Beatles at 3 Savile Row" will be hosted at the building formerly known as Apple Corps, which was used as the recording studio for the Beatles' final album, Let it Be , as well as the location of their legendary Rooftop Concert on January 30th 1969, their final public performance together.

The first official museum of The Beatles will open in 2027 at the location of the band's last ever gig.

The location is being transormed into an exhibition space, where Beatles fans will be given access to seven floors of never-seen-before material from Apple Corps’ extensive archives, rotating exhibitions, a fan store, the recreated recording studio in the basement where Let it Be was recorded, and the famous rooftop.

In a statement, Apple Corps’ CEO Tom Greene exclaimed, ‘We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special. Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around," said Paul McCartney. "There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready."

“Wow, it’s like coming home," added Ringo Starr.

More details, including news of a second experience currently in development, will be announced in the future. Fans can register here for news updates.