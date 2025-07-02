"Today's Song" is the first new and original music from the rockers since their 2023 album, But Here We Are . The band accompanied it with a 13-minute audio statement from Grohl, which you can read here or listen to below.

In the letter, Grohl recalls starting a new band with his "dear friends" Nate Mendel Pat Smear and William Goldsmith over "a few heaping plates of food [and] a few bottles of wine. We called it Foo Fighters.“

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak,” Grohl continues. “Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.”

He took the opportunity to acknowledge past members and their contributions to the band, saying, “It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.”

Grohl also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly from a drug overdose in 2022.

“And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever," Grohl remembers. "The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivalled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”

Here the letter and "Today's Song" below.

