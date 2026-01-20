Foo Fighters, Laufey, Charlie Puth, Kesha, John Legend, Maggie Rogers, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, and Teddy Swims are set to perform at the 35th annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, honouring Carey for her "storied career and philanthropic impact."

Some of music's biggest names will be on hand at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, January 30 to pay tribute to Mariah Carey, the 2026 MusiCares® Person of the Year.

Carey collaborator Jermaine Dupri will also DJ a specially curated set with Daniel Moore II serving as musical director and Lewis & Clark producing.

More artists are scheduled to be announced leading up to the event.

“I’m deeply honoured to have these extraordinary artists come together for this evening,” said Carey in a statement. “Their generosity, their presence, and their commitment to this moment mean more to me than I can express. Being part of this celebration in benefit of MusiCares and the support they provide to those in the music community makes this night even more special. I’ve always believed that music heals, and it’s meant to be shared!”

“Mariah Carey’s music has touched the hearts of millions and inspired countless artists,” said Theresa Wolters, Executive Director of MusiCares. “It will be thrilling to hear these performers bring their own voices to her landmark songs, offering fresh interpretations that celebrate her artistry in new ways — a reminder of the power of music to connect us all. Person of the Year is more than a tribute: it’s a moment for our community to come together and give back to the humans behind the music. The support raised through this gala allows us to stand with music professionals in ways that truly matter, caring for their mental and physical health, addressing unexpected challenges, and helping them build the foundation for sustainable, fulfilling careers.”