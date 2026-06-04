‘Global Beatles Day’ Has Been Announced for June 25

Mark your calendars, Beatlemaniacs: June 25 will officially be recognized as Global Beatles Day.

The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd have announced that Thursday, June 25 will be a designated day to celebrate all things about the Fab Four.

That day in particular was chosen to mark the band’s appearance in 1967 on the BBC show Our World where George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr performed “All You Need Is Love” live from Studio One at London’s Abbey Road Studios via international satellite television broadcast.

Global Beatles Day was first established in 2009 by super fan Faith Cohen of Indianapolis, IN, as a grassroots initiative promoted through social media.

Now, 17 years later, The Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd are formally acknowledging the day by launching online and in-person events around the world on June 25 2026. More details about these events will be announced soon.

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To coincide with the event, on June 25 The Beatles will release a colourized version of the BBC Our World performance of “All You Need Is Love” on YouTube.

In a letter to Faith Cohen, Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene said, “More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together. That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy.”