The Grammy-winning duo behind the 2006 mega-hit "Crazy" have announced they will release a brand new album, Atlanta , their first in 18 years, on March 6.

Maybe they're crazy, but Danger Mouse and CeeLo Green are returning for a third and final album as Gnarls Barkley.

In a press release, Danger Mouse (real name Brian Burton) and CeeLo Green (real name Thomas DeCarlo Callaway) admitted they never intended to take this long to release their third album, however, “life and other creative pursuits intervened." The two met up last year to record what they call "the final chapter in their story."

Gnarls Barkley debuted in 2006 with their hit song "Crazy," which became the first single to reach #1 in the UK based solely on downloads and won a Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2007. They followed it up with their debut album, 2006's St. Elsewhere, which was followed by a second album in 2008, The Odd Couple.

Today (February 26) the two released the first track from the album, "Pictures," which Green says is about his memories of riding the MARTA public transit system in Atlanta when he was young.

“The song came from a childhood experience. I had a middle school principal who, every Friday would tell me to go when I would get to school,” Green said in a statement. “Without fail. I was in 8th grade and I would leave school and ride the train alone from 8am until 2:30pm. The hook of the song is literally about being on the train. When you are in transit it’s like a motion picture passing you by…staring out the window of the MARTA train.”

Musically the song, Green adds, is a return to “square one, it’s a full-circle moment. The spirit of Gnarls Barkley is always self-discovery. The sweet, the sad, and the strange. The universe, the adventure inside of yourself.”

Hear "Pictures" below.

