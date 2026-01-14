The 26-year-old singer-songwriter is set to make her acting debut in Please , a new A24 film from director Halina Reijn ( Babygirl , Bodies Bodies Bodies ).

Gracie Abrams is the latest musician to make the transition from the recording studio to the silver screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be written and directed by Reijn. While details are scarce, it is said to be both "a period female drama" and an "edgy romance."

Of course, it's a well-known fact that Gracie Abrams is the daughter of Emmy-winning filmmaker J.J. Abrams, however, she has yet to appear in any of her father's projects.

But Abrams has publicly shared interest in trying her hand at acting. While promoting the new Chanel Coco Crush campaign last week, she actually teased the idea during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I love a group project," Abrams said. "The concept of being on a set is as thrilling as being on tour where everyone who’s there is there for a reason. These kind of creative environments are so incredibly inspiring to me. So yeah, who knows? We’ll see. We’ll see."