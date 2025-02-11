Written and directed by Lee Kirk ( Ordinary World ), New Years Rev is a coming-of-age, road trip flick that follows three friends (Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust) who head to Los Angeles thinking that their unknown garage band has booked a gig opening up for Green Day on New Year’s Eve.

Green Day are set to produce a new film based on their time travelling in a van across the country before the breakthrough success of their 1994 album, Dookie .

Produced by Live Nation Productions, the film also stars The Office's Jenna Fischer (Kirk's wife) and Angela Kinsey, as well as Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keen Ruffalo (Mark Ruffalo's son).

In a statement, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said, “Van days rule. You will drive all night on no sleep then play a show for 10 kids in a basement of a friend of a friend’s house 50 miles east of anywhere you’ve ever heard of. But you’ll do it again the next day, and the one after that. Because you’re doing it with your bandmates who become your family and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever known. It’s electric. Let the music and mischief ensue.”

“With incredible guidance from Green Day, New Years Rev tells the story of young artists chasing a dream — long nights, endless miles, and the electrifying rush of the stage fueling their journey," added Live Nation Productions head of film and TV Ryan Kroft. "Brought to life by an incredible cast, it’s a tribute to the magic of live music.”