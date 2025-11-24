In addition to the 41-date tour, GNR also revealed plans to release two brand new singles, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," on December 2.

Axl, Slash, Duff and company will kick off the tour in Monterrey, MX on March 28, before heading to Brazil for nine dates, including the Monsters of Rock festival in São Paulo. They will then head to Florida for two dates, before crossing the pond to play various UK and European cities.

In July, the band will embark on the North American leg of the tour, which includes shows at Toronto's Rogers Stadium on August 5, Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on August 26 and Vancouver's BC Place on August 29.

The general on-sale for the North American tour begins Friday, December 5 at 10:00AM EST. There will also be two presales for fans to get early access. The Nightrain presale starts on Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00AM local time. Registration for the Artist presale is now open through December 1 at 11:59AM EST over at livemu.sc/gunsnroses, with the presale beginning December 3 at 10:00AM local time.

More info can be found here.