Set to the band's hit song "Welcome to the Jungle," the video was posted to the band's socials, accompanied with a cheeky caption reading, "Guns N’ Roses Greatest Hits!"

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has fallen down on stage many, many times over the past 40 years, and to commemorate this the band have shared a compilation of clips showing the 63-year-old take some spills.

The minute-long video features 14 of Axl's most classic fails on stage from the band's archive, including one where he falls straight off the stage.

Axl isn't known for his sense of humour, so he clearly must have signed off on this.

Classic Rock did some math and determined that in their five decades, Guns N' Roses have played approximately 1092 shows, which puts Axl's fall rate to about 1.28% per every performance.

The band is currently on its Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour and will play Al-Dana Amphitheatre in Sakhir, Bahrain tonight.

Watch the video below.