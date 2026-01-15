The 12-track album was executive produced by frequent collaborator Kid Harpoon, who has worked on all of Styles' albums to date. It marks his first album since 2022's Harry’s House , which took home Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Harry Styles will make his long-awaited return to music, announcing his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally , will be out on March 6.

Fans can pre-order Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally over at hstyles.co.uk, along with new merch including t-shirts, a reloadable 35mm film camera and a poly/twill camera bag.

Styles ignited speculation an album announcement was imminent earlier this week when he teased a mysterious website, webelongtogether.co, which sent a text to fans who signed up for messages from an unknown phone number.

He is also rumoured to be playing a residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and Manchester's Co-op Live, as well as headlining Glastonbury in 2027, following the festival's decision to take 2026 off.