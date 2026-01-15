Harry Styles will make his long-awaited return to music, announcing his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will be out on March 6.
The 12-track album was executive produced by frequent collaborator Kid Harpoon, who has worked on all of Styles' albums to date. It marks his first album since 2022's Harry’s House, which took home Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Fans can pre-order Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally over at hstyles.co.uk, along with new merch including t-shirts, a reloadable 35mm film camera and a poly/twill camera bag.
Styles ignited speculation an album announcement was imminent earlier this week when he teased a mysterious website, webelongtogether.co, which sent a text to fans who signed up for messages from an unknown phone number.
He is also rumoured to be playing a residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and Manchester's Co-op Live, as well as headlining Glastonbury in 2027, following the festival's decision to take 2026 off.