Harry Styles Breaks Guinness World Record For Wembley Stadium Residency

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Harry Styles performs on stage during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

Harry Styles has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest run of concerts at London’s historic Wembley Stadium.

The 32-year-old singer set the official record for the longest residency at the venue in a single run, beating Coldplay’s previous record of 10 nights in 2025.

“Harry Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans,” Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford said in a statement.

The 12-date run of sold-out shows in London for his Together, Together Tour came to an end on Saturday (July 4). Styles was emotional on the night, paying tribute to his former bandmates in One Direction in front of 80,000 fans.

“I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey,” he said.

“I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything…" he added. “None of this would be possible, I wouldn’t be here without you, thank you so much.”

Styles was originally supposed to play six shows at the venue, but the sky-high demand for tickets saw six more Wembley dates added.