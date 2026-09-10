Harry Styles Extends Together, Together Tour Into 2027, Includes Toronto

The rumours are true: Harry Styles is extending his extending his Together, Together tour into 2027 with a leg of stadium dates that will take him across North America and Europe.

Styles will kick off the 25-date run in Phoenix on April 2, before heading to Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago.

His two shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on May 7 and 8 will be his only Canadian dates.

After North America will be a jaunt through Europe beginning in Berlin on July 2, followed by Paris, Madrid, Rome and Dublin, and then finally back home to London for three shows at Wembley Stadium starting August 28.

In each city on the tour, Styles will be accompanied by a different opening act: Phoenix: Tinashe, Dallas: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Los Angeles: Kylie Minogue, Toronto: Lainey Wilson, Atlanta: Q Marsden, Chicago: The Womack Sisters, Berlin: Getdown Services, Paris: Caroline Polachek, Madrid: Feist, Rome: LCD Soundsystem, Dublin: Baby Rose, and London: Tears For Fears.

An artist presale for the Toronto shows begins Tuesday, September 15 at 4:00PM EST. Fans can sign up now for presale access here. The general onsale will follow on Wednesday, September 16 at 9:00AM EST.

According to a press release, ticket prices will be listed across the Harry Styles HQ social media platforms, with U.S. prices ranging from $60 to $300.

More info can be found here.

Wednesday night (September 9), Styles sent a letter out to his fans, expressing his excitement to keep the tour going into next year.

“When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined,” he wrote.

“I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That’s why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting,” he continued. “Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you.

“Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together,” he concluded. “After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out.”