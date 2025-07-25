The brand announced it has launched Pleasing Yourself, a sub-brand offering consumers "a radical pursuit of what feels good, with two new products that put pleasure right where it belongs: in your hands (or theirs)."

The line's two new products include The Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator and The Pleasing Lube, which were "designed for peak intimacy."



"This is a chapter of connection, expression, and self-awareness for all... Anchored in the universal experience of pleasure, Pleasing Yourself doesn’t follow a formula and isn’t about the endgame," a caption on socials states. "It revels in the nuances in between—the inhale, the anticipation, the whispered *yes* of letting go."

"An exercise in self-trust. A practice of presence. A celebration of sensation in all its forms," it continues.

The products will be sold online at Pleasing.com as well as at the Pleasing Pleasure Shop, a pop-up in New York City that runs from the July 25 - 27 at 251 Elizabeth Street.

Watch a promotional video below.