The happy couple were spotted out for a walk in London last week, where Kravitz was seen sporting a diamond on her ring finger.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after dating for eight months, People reports .

A source told People that Styles and Kravitz celebrated their engagement with "a small circle" of friends.

The two first began dating in August 2025, first stepping out together in Rome then in London.

Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 until December 2020, before dating actor Channing Tatum. The pair were engaged for a year before breaking up in 2024.

Styles has been linked to Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Russell and Camille Rowe.