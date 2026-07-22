‘Heated Rivalry’ Is The First Soundtrack In Over A Decade To Reach Top 10 Of Billboard Album Charts

The physical editions of Heated Rivalry soundtrack have sent it to the top of several Billboard charts, following its release back on July 10.

Billboard reports that CD and vinyl sales have helped the album enter the Billboard 200’s top 10, making it the first soundtrack to do so in over ten years.

(The soundtrack to season one of Fox’s Empire was the last to do it in 2015.)

The album reached #8 on the Billboard Album Charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Heated Rivalry topped charts for Vinyl Albums, Indie Store Album Sales and Soundtracks, and came in at #2 on Top Album Sales.

According to Luminate, which reports on sales data, Heated Rivalry sold 41,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. alone. The two different vinyl variants - “Montreal v. Boston” and “Icy Inferno” - together sold 28,000 copies in the opening week.

For more on the music from the hit Crave original series, check out iHeartRadio’s special "Heated Rivalry Edition" here.