Taylor Swift will be releasing her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl at midnight on October 3.
95.9 Virgin Radio will be celebrating all day long with music from the new album and some of your Taylor favourites.
Then, at 7pm, Myles Galloway kicks off The Night Show with the Taylor Swift Top 7 @ 7. Taylor's biggest songs as chosen by you!
Swifties will also be gathering at various venues around the city. Here is a complete list of upcoming The Life of a Showgirl events in Montreal:
From Oct. 3 to 5, Cineplex and Cinestarz cinemas across Quebec are celebrating The Life of a Showgirl‘s official release with an exclusive world premiere of the music video for The Fate of Ophelia alongside behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos and never-before-seen commentary about the album from Swift herself. You can buy your tickets here.
Watch celebrity impersonator Jimmy Moore pay tribute to the queen of pop and experience The Eras Tour like never before.
