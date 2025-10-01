Taylor Swift will be releasing her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl at midnight on October 3.

95.9 Virgin Radio will be celebrating all day long with music from the new album and some of your Taylor favourites.



Then, at 7pm, Myles Galloway kicks off The Night Show with the Taylor Swift Top 7 @ 7. Taylor's biggest songs as chosen by you!

Swifties will also be gathering at various venues around the city. Here is a complete list of upcoming The Life of a Showgirl events in Montreal:

Taylor Swift: The official release party of a showgirl



From Oct. 3 to 5, Cineplex and Cinestarz cinemas across Quebec are celebrating The Life of a Showgirl‘s official release with an exclusive world premiere of the music video for The Fate of Ophelia alongside behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos and never-before-seen commentary about the album from Swift herself. You can buy your tickets here.

Taylor Swift dance, karaoke and album listening party

When: Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: La Cale (6827 Saint-Hubert St.)

Price: Free

Taylor Swift dance party: The Life of a Showgirl

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: La Porte Nightclub (3519 Saint-Laurent Blvd.)

Price: Starting at $12.97

Taylor Swift: Album release dance party

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11 p.m.

Where: Cabaret de Curiosités (4264 Sainte-Catherine St. Est)

Price: Starting at $18.50

The Life of a Showgirl release party

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Le Belmont (4483 Saint-Laurent Blvd.)

Price: Starting at $16.67

The Showgirl Era: Taylor Swift dance party

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 at 11 p.m.

Where: Bar Le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon St. Ouest)

Price: Starting at $23.88

Jimmy Moore personifies Taylor Swift

Watch celebrity impersonator Jimmy Moore pay tribute to the queen of pop and experience The Eras Tour like never before.

When: Friday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.

Where: Le Studio TD (305 Sainte-Catherine St. Ouest)

Price: Starting at $39.25

For a complete list of concerts and events happening in and around Montreal, be sure to bookmark the What's On page.

With files from CTV Montreal.