There is no shortage of summer music festivals across Canada. Among them is one that may be lesser-known to music lovers outside of Quebec: Festival de musique émergente (FME).

Located in Rouyn-Noranda, FME's mission has always been clear: give up-and-coming Canadian artists a chance at their big break while allowing them to share the stage with some more eclectic names.

The festival is about to kick off its 23rd edition and we wanted to give you a preview of what to expect.

Where is Rouyn-Noranda?

Rouyn-Noranda is a small Quebec city located approximately 600 km Northwest of Montreal. (If you're hopping in your car, that's an 8-hour drive from Montreal or a 1.5-hour flight.)

Why should you make the trek out?

Music discovery

The most obvious reason to attend FME is because of the line-up: 80 artists will perform over the course of four days. It's the perfect chance to discover Canadian artists that may not necessarily get their due in other parts of the country.

The line-up has something for everyone

The line-up also features music for every taste -- French pop, R&B, hip hop, psych, garage rock, punk... to a blend of all of the above!

Affordability

Let's be honest, life's getting expensive... and concert tickets are no exception. Thankfully, FME has made their tickets very accessible. A 3-day outdoor pass costs $75 and gives patrons an extra 20% discount on additional ticketed shows. Indoor shows run from $13.51-$35.

In addition, FME also has free outdoor programming featuring performances from Meggie Lennon, Antoine Corriveau, Wizaard and more.

Kid-friendly

Did we mention that kids under 12 get in for free? Plus, the festival has lined-up a free performance from Les Petites Tounes.

It's the perfect party to wrap-up summer

The FME festival happens to run at the same time as chillier evenings begin to set in. It's the perfect opportunity to throw on the hoodie or jean jacket and make a last go of summer before the dreaded cold sets in.

Which artists should you make a point of checking out this year?

We get it, music tastes are subjective. That said, here are some of the acts at FME that, we feel, will give you the best bang for your buck.

Meggie Lennon

Population II

Empanadas Illegales

TEKE::TEKE

Klô Pelgag

Yoo Doo Right

Which artists made a splash at previous editions of the festival?

Previous editions of FME have gone down in social media history thanks to a handful of legendary performances. Here are just some:

In 2018, indie sweethearts Karkwa and Patrick Watson joined forces for a legendary set as Karkwatson.

joined forces for a legendary set as Karkwatson. In 2020, Canadian rapper Baxkxwash made a huge splash with her original sounds and captivating stage presence.

made a huge splash with her original sounds and captivating stage presence. In 2022, Quebec singer-songwriter-producer Hubert Lenoir won over the hearts of festival goers.

won over the hearts of festival goers. In 2023, Quebec singer-songwriter Lou-Adriane Cassidy closed out the festival with a stirring set.

closed out the festival with a stirring set. And, just last year, garage rockers NOBRO turned heads with their electric set.

When is the 2025 edition of the festival?

This year's edition of FME will run from August 28-31, 2025. You can find a full line-up along with additional information about the festival and Rouyn-Noranda at fmeat.org.