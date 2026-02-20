Fans were quick to speculate that one of the new songs, “We Don’t Talk,” was written about her estranged relationship with older sister, Haylie. And in a new interview with CBS Mornings , Hilary confirmed her fans were right.

When asked by correspondent Anthony Mason if she wrote “We Don’t Talk” about Haylie, Hilary answered, “Yeah, it is. It’s definitely about my sister, and just — absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment.”

In the song, Duff sings, "'Cause we come from the same home, the same blood / A different combination, but the same lock /

People ask me how you're doing, I wanna say amazing / But the truth is that I don't know/ What I always end up saying is / How we don't talk, we don't talk, talk about it / We don't talk about anything anymore."

Duff explained that she “really struggled” with including such a personal song on her album, but decided to go through with it after receiving positive feedback from “so many people” that shared the same experience.

“It’s my truth,” Duff said. “It was honestly healing to say. It’s hard to watch your life unfold on the internet sometimes with talking heads on TikTok speculating … sometimes they’re wrong, and sometimes they’re right. All of that is a crazy thing to process.”

Duff added that she's not sure if Haylie hearing the song will change much, saying “I don’t think that that would help. I think I have to just exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do. I hope that for everyone that is where I’m sitting, you have to do what you want to do.”

“It’s taken me a lot of time to get there and to live that way and to not care what the noise is gonna be around it and just be me,” she continued. “I don’t know if she’ll hear it, I don’t know how she’ll react to it. It is a really personal part of my life that doesn’t get to stay personal, so I might as well say how it is for me as an experience.”

Watch the full interview below.