The 38-year-old singer/actress will kick off the “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” mini tour on January 19 at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, in London, England before coming over to North America for shows in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles.

Just days after releasing her comeback single, "Mature," Hilary Duff has announced she will return to the stage for the first time in over a decade with four small, intimate gigs this January.

Her one and only Canadian date will take place on January 24 at History in Toronto.

Fans can register for the artist presale now here until Wednesday, November 12th at 6:00PM EST. No codes are needed (access is tied to the fan's Ticketmaster account), and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The artist presale begins on Friday, November 14th at 10:00AM local time.

The general onsale will follow on Friday, November 14th at 3:00PM local time. More info can be found here.

“It’s happening,” Duff said in a statement. “I’m over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I’ve got some new songs that I can’t wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It’s been a minute and I’ve missed you. Let’s make some mems.”

Duff recently spoke about her return to music on the Therapuss podcast, telling host host Jake Shane, “It was always going to happen. There’s no way that that was not going to be a part of my story.”

She added that at 38 years old, she is now “ready to fill in the blanks and share with people and connect with them on the level of now.”

“Obviously, it’s taken a lot of twists and turns and ups and downs and all of those things, but I have this crazy connection with fans that I’ve known since I was nine, 10 years old, and I just want to connect with them again,” she continued. “We have gone through a lot of the same things — whether that’s complicated relationships, anxiety, raising kids, divorces, trying to find yourself in adulthood, family drama… Finally I felt safe enough and comfortable in my own family to step outside and open that part of myself up again.”

Watch the full episode below.