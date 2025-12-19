On December 25, Snoop Dogg will be throwing a party at halftime during the NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, which airs on the streaming service at 4:30PM EST.
While the 54-year-old rapper will be headlining what is billed as "Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party," he won't be alone. Joining him to perform at the show inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be KPop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X, better known as EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, and country superstar Lainey Wilson.
In a statement that only he could deliver, Snoop Dogg said, “NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”
Last year, Beyoncé headlined the NFL Christmas Gameday between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in her hometown of Houston.
Kelly Clarkson will also be performing her holiday hit “Underneath the Tree” on Christmas Day ahead of the 1:00PM EST game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.