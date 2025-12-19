On December 25, Snoop Dogg will be throwing a party at halftime during the NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, which airs on the streaming service at 4:30PM EST.

While the 54-year-old rapper will be headlining what is billed as "Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party," he won't be alone. Joining him to perform at the show inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be KPop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X, better known as EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, and country superstar Lainey Wilson.