We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Formation
|Adekunle Gold, Olamide
|American Dream
|Alabama Shakes
|Choka Choka
|Anitta, Shakira
|Bad Angel
|Anyma, LISA
|What’s On Your Mind
|Arkells, Poolside
|Blush
|BINI
|SI LAS PAREDES HABLARAN
|Blessd, Ovy On The Drums
|Playlist
|Chiara Savasta
|One of Them
|DJ Khaled, Future, Lil Baby
|Oh Ana
|Dominque Way
|Bottom of Your Boots
|Ella Langley
|Who Will You Follow
|Evanescence
|The Way
|Felix Cartal, Fionn
|Of All People
|Foo Fighters
|Beauty Pageant
|Holly Humberstone
|PINKY UP
|KATSEYE
|Back and Forth
|Kehlani, Missy Elliott
|sophie
|kenzie
|When I’m Dancing
|Kiesza
|Chance to Bleed
|Kurt Vile
|Runway
|Lady Gaga, Doechii
|Madwoman
|Laufey
|Where We Go
|Marshmello, Thomas Rhett
|Oops
|Momo Boyd, Infinity Song
|My Mess
|Myles Smith
|ELECTRIC CIRCUS
|Nelly Furtado, Boi-1da
|Tu Corazón (Your Heart)
|PNAU, The Warning
|Selfish
|Preston Pablo
|lemonlime
|Purity Ring
|Sweet Hallelujah
|Royel Otis
|I Know
|Shub, Sebastian Gaskin
|Mr. Know It All
|Teddy Swims
|Echo
|The Chainsmokers & Oaks
|Going Shopping
|The Strokes
|kiss goodbye
|The Two Lips