We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Knock Knock
|Anne-Marie
|Time of Your Life
|Bob Moses
|Worst of Me
|Cynthia Ervo
|Dreamin
|Dom Dolla & Eli Brown feat. Daya
|Waterfall
|Ederbrook & Ahmed Spins
|Porcelain
|Faouzia
|Dancing in a Dream
|Felix Cartal & Rêve
|Perfect Crime
|FIFTY FIFTY
|Smash It Like Belushi
|Green Day
|Dreams Don’t Die
|Jelly Roll
|like JENNIE
|JENNIE
|Blue Strips
|Jessie Murph
|Henry, come on
|Lana Del Rey
|Mango
|Lido Pimienta
|Disgusted
|Lola Brooke
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|Weightless
|Martin Garrix, Arijit Singh
|Meant to Be Friends
|Muscadine Bloodline
|Legends
|Quavo & Lil Baby
|Bout U
|Rema
|eternal
|Robin Schulz & OSWALD
|Before It's Too Late
|Sabrina Claudio
|Nine Lives
|Savannah Re
|Blink Twice
|Shaboozey & Myles Smith
|Rain
|Sunday (1994)
|IN THE RAIN x XDM
|XG