We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|KGB
|ADÉLA
|Várias Quejas
|Anitta
|Cut Ties
|Anne Hathaway
|Out Of Your Mind
|Ava Max
|Deep Water
|Cameron Whitcomb
|Low Rise Jeans
|Demi Lovato
|N.Y.F.F.
|Jessie Reyez
|Superbloom
|Jessie Ware
|Middle of Nowhere
|Kacey Musgraves
|First Light
|Lana Del Rey
|Stay Love
|Lewis Capaldi
|god forbid a girl spits out her feelings!
|LØLØ
|rollerblade
|no na
|TRYNA WIN
|NorthSideBenji, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer
|TV
|Olga Myko
|drop dead
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Focu 'Ranni
|ROSALÍA
|Potential
|sombr
|Boston
|Stella Lefty
|CHUCK THE MONEY
|Stephen Sanchez
|My Home Is You
|SVNSETS & Simon Ward
|Get This
|The All-American Rejects
|I CONDEMN
|The Kid LAROI
|SHE DID IT AGAIN
|Tyla, Zara Larsson
|BIAF <3
|Young Miko
|ELECTRIC CIRCUS
|Nelly Furtado, Boi-1da
|Tu Corazón (Your Heart)
|PNAU, The Warning
|Selfish
|Preston Pablo
|lemonlime
|Purity Ring
|Sweet Hallelujah
|Royel Otis
|I Know
|Shub, Sebastian Gaskin
|Mr. Know It All
|Teddy Swims
|Echo
|The Chainsmokers & Oaks
|Going Shopping
|The Strokes
|kiss goodbye
|The Two Lips