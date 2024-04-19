We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Criminal
|Alice Ivy feat. Kah-Lo & BJ The Chicago Kid
|Younger and Wiser
|Danielle Bradbery
|Happy World
|Debbii Dawson
|Chevrolet
|Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll
|Undone
|Forest Blakk
|Why Would You Be Loved
|Hozier
|From the Jump
|James Arthur & Kelly Clarkson
|Gonna Find Out
|Kate Hudson
|Nothing To Do
|Kings of Leon
|Change Your Mind
|Knox
|For Life
|Kygo feat. Zak Abel, Nile Rodgers
|In My Bones
|Lost Frequencies feat. David Kushner
|HERicane
|Lucky DAYE
|DO YOU LIKE ME?
|Meg Smith
|What You Wanted
|Mercer Henderson
|LOST IT ALL
|Mozzy feat. Fridayy
|Heartless
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|Cangrinaje
|Nicky Jam feat. Trueno
|Jennifer's Body
|Nxdia
|Wreckage
|Pearl Jam
|Let Me Go
|RealestK
|You Don't
|Sadie Jean
|Pretty Little Devil
|Shaya Zamora
|Fame Won't Love You
|Sia feat. Paris Hilton
|BBE
|Snotty Nose Rez Kids
|Again
|Still Woozy
|Golden
|Surfaces
|But Daddy I Love Him
|Taylor Swift
|I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
|Taylor Swift
|Fortnight
|Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
|Your Love
|The Outfield & Diplo