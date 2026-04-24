We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Misery
|Alex Sampson
|Clueless
|Beach Bunny, Aly & AJ
|Hotter Than The Sun
|Begonia
|Lots of Love
|Brothers Macklovitch, DRAMA, A-Trak
|Door
|Conan Gray
|Fantasy
|Demi Lovato, Cobrah
|boy that's loving you
|grentperez
|Dance To This
|Icona Pop
|Bitches
|Kassi Ashton
|Shoulda Never
|Kehlani feat. Usher
|Need For Speed
|Kim Petras
|GOMF
|Latto feat. GloRilla
|CELEBRATION
|LE SSERAFIM
|Planting Tomatoes
|Lucy Dacus
|I Feel So Free
|Madonna
|Kingmaker
|Maisie Peters
|I Saw Your Face
|Malcolm Todd
|Shimmer
|Meghan Trainor
|Kiss Me Better
|Mercer Henderson
|Tremolo
|Metric
|FIX UR FACE
|mgk, Fred Durst
|DREAMBOY
|MICO
|Little More Time
|Niall Horan
|Doors
|Noah Kahan
|Ends
|NXSTY, Seb C, Indica
|Stick Around
|Sea of Lettuce
|Born To Die
|Shaboozey
|Tiny Raisin
|Suki Waterhouse
|Already Know
|The Chainsmokers & Oaks
|PIECES
|The Kid LAROI
|Love Is An Ocean (Chromeo Remix)
|The Midnight
|AHEAD BY A CENTURY
|The Tragically Hip, City and Colour, Ruby Waters, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer
|Sorry Papi
|Topic, Becky G
|only human
|Vancouver Sleep Clinic