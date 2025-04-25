We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Stand In The Sun With Me
|Alexiane
|Dream A Little Dream
|Armin van Buuren
|Mystical Magical
|Benson Boone
|77
|Billy Idol feat. Avril Lavigne
|Bad Apple
|Cameron Whitcomb
|ENVY (from King of Envy)
|Chris Grey
|Tell Me Where U Go
|Clean Bandit x Tiësto x Leony
|On Sight
|Coco Jones
|Is This Really Love?
|d4vd
|Flower Moon
|Durand Jones & The Indications
|LIFELINE
|Faber Drive
|Porcelain
|Faouzia
|Gripper
|Flo Milli feat. T-Pain
|At The Beach, In Every Lift
|Gigi Perez
|Down to be wrong
|HAIM
|Let Me Be Wrong
|Jensen McRae
|WRK
|JID
|ILYSMIH
|Kali Uchis
|Baggage
|Kelsea Ballerini
|Bluebird
|Lana Del Rey
|IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL)
|Lauren Spencer Smith
|RATHER BE ALONE
|Leon Thomas, Halle
|What Was That
|Lorde
|Work
|LU KALA, Shelailai
|buzzkill
|Lyn Lapid
|Bonnet Of Pins
|Matt Berninger
|Whenever
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Love to Death
|Mother Mother
|My First Heartbreak
|Myles Smith
|Stateside
|PinkPantheress
|What I Used To Get Into
|Roy Woods
|SINCERITY
|SAILORR
|Amen
|Shaboozey feat. Jelly Roll
|User
|Siibii
|Sharpshooter
|The Halluci Nation, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Northern Cree
|The Bell
|YEAT
|Lovesick Lullaby
|YUNGBLUD
|Pretty Ugly
|Zara Larsson