We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|iwannaliveinadream
|Alison Wonderland
|Closer
|Allen Stone
|My Type
|Andye, Capella Grey
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|Little Dreaming
|Cian Ducrot
|This Right Here
|Ciara, Latto & Jazze Phae
|L.O.V.E.U
|d4vd & Hannah Bahng
|Man I Used To Be
|Dax
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|DRIVING
|Eddie Benjamin
|Wake Up (With You Mine) [feat. NASRI]
|Felix Jaehn
|What Love Feels Like (feat. Nathan Nicholson)
|Frank Walker
|Love Like This
|Fujii Kaze
|Lucky ft. Shantel May
|Haviah Mighty
|Glum
|Hayley Williams
|Refuge
|ILLENIUM, Norma Jean Martine
|MF Gabhru!
|Karan Aujla, Ikky
|running
|Maren Morris
|Is It a Crime
|Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
|Buenos Términos
|Rauw Alejandro
|Shy
|Reneé Rapp
|Music For The Soul
|Sam Barber
|superstars
|Saweetie (feat. TWICE)
|Keep It P
|Skylar Blatt
|Parking Lotw
|Sofia Camara
|I Hope
|Tedy
|Shadowverse
|The Midnight
|ENEMY
|TWICE
|Midnight Sun [Alex Chapman Remix]
|Zara Larsson