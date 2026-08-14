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iHeart New Music - August 14, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - August 14, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • I Can’t Wait - Phoebe Bridgers
  • She’s the Best - Troye Sivan
  • CHULA - Becky G
  • Melatonin - Tinashe
  • i think of you the most - yung kai

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Call When You Canaron! feat. dodie
Heaven BabyAyra Starr Feat. ZAYN
CHULABecky G
Ay Benditobenny blanco, Mora, Ovy On The Drums
Last NightBleeker
She Doesn’t Love MeClaud
TouchCollect 200
PINK CIGARETTEEARTH TO EMILY
Summertime EgoElijah Woods
Fake FriendsFeng
Too Bo$$yFlo Milli
Can You StayFridayy
HurtIcona Pop
Tastes Like SummerJames Blunt
PromiseJordan Rakei
SunshineJungle
pretty little wreckLØLØ
In My GutMedium Build
Dot Dot DotNatasha Bedingfield
4:00 AMNemzz
Aready GoneOrville Peck
I Can’t WaitPhoebe Bridgers
Don’t Wanna KnowPreston Pablo
FineSleepy Hallow feat. Kyle Richh
Best FriendSofia Camara
MelatoninTinashe
She’s the BestTroye Sivan
i think of you the mostyung kai
Faded EyesZerb, Khalid