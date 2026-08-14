iHeart New Music - August 14, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- I Can’t Wait - Phoebe Bridgers
- She’s the Best - Troye Sivan
- CHULA - Becky G
- Melatonin - Tinashe
- i think of you the most - yung kai
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Call When You Can
|aron! feat. dodie
|Heaven Baby
|Ayra Starr Feat. ZAYN
|CHULA
|Becky G
|Ay Bendito
|benny blanco, Mora, Ovy On The Drums
|Last Night
|Bleeker
|She Doesn’t Love Me
|Claud
|Touch
|Collect 200
|PINK CIGARETTE
|EARTH TO EMILY
|Summertime Ego
|Elijah Woods
|Fake Friends
|Feng
|Too Bo$$y
|Flo Milli
|Can You Stay
|Fridayy
|Hurt
|Icona Pop
|Tastes Like Summer
|James Blunt
|Promise
|Jordan Rakei
|Sunshine
|Jungle
|pretty little wreck
|LØLØ
|In My Gut
|Medium Build
|Dot Dot Dot
|Natasha Bedingfield
|4:00 AM
|Nemzz
|Aready Gone
|Orville Peck
|I Can’t Wait
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Don’t Wanna Know
|Preston Pablo
|Fine
|Sleepy Hallow feat. Kyle Richh
|Best Friend
|Sofia Camara
|Melatonin
|Tinashe
|She’s the Best
|Troye Sivan
|i think of you the most
|yung kai
|Faded Eyes
|Zerb, Khalid