|Song:
|Artist:
|FEVER DREAM
|Alex Warren
|KeyChain
|Anderson .Paak, aespa
|What You Want
|Angèle feat. Justice
|winters gonna come
|Asal
|
KiLL iT QUEEN
|Ava Max
|6WA
|BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, MurdaGang PB, Yung Hood
|GO
|BLACKPINK
|Risk It All
|Bruno Mars
|KISSBURN
|Bye Parula
|The Market
|Casper TNG feat. 100BandPlan
|Facts
|CHASE B, Big Sean
|steer
|Daniela Andrade
|Backyard Ball
|GELO
|The Moon Cave
|Gorillaz feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda and Black Thought
|That's Real
|Handsome Tiger, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
|Tonto
|J Balvin, Ryan Castro, DJ Snake
|Criminal
|Jessie Murph
|Cold Feet
|John Fellner
|WITH ME
|John Summit, Julia Wolf
|Better On Me
|Johnny Huynh
|the punisher
|LØLØ
|If I Leave
|Mitski
|PARTYGYAL
|MOLIY, bees & honey
|Miss That
|Naomi Sharon
|Cause I Do
|Preston Pablo
|Nightingale Lane
|RAYE
|Down
|Rosie Carney
|Ballerina
|Silent Addy, Rema, Skillibeng, Disco Neil, Bashment
|Into The Wild
|The Temper Trap
|Slow Tonight
|Tom Misch
|Hot Like Yea
|Y2K, Ro Ransom
|Made It On Our Own
|Yeat, EsDeeKid