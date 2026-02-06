We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|FADE
|Alesso with Pendulum
|No One's Business
|Alicia Creti
|Next Summer
|Arkells
|Heaven
|Arlo Parks
|Adrenaline
|ATEEZ
|Release The Pressure
|Calvin Harris feat. Kasabian
|Cry
|Charlie Puth, Kenny G
|Never Do
|charlieonnafriday
|Another Life
|Chris Grey
|Hang
|Daphni
|Flood
|Dua Saleh, Bon Iver
|Time After Time
|EJAE
|golden boy
|Freya Skye
|Eastside
|Good Kid
|I'll Come Runnin
|ILLENIUM, Zeds Dead, Mako
|My Regards
|Maisie Peters
|Victim of Luck
|Metric
|I'll Change For You
|Mitski
|growing pains
|MONSTA X
|Drive Safe
|Myles Smith ft. Niall Horan
|Sweet To me
|Nick Jonas
|Pa' Los Envidiosos
|Pitbull, Lenier
|COOK
|Sofi Tukker, J Balvin
|Homewrecker
|sombr
|Dracula [JENNIE Remix]
|Tame Impala & JENNIE
|Stimulated
|Tia Wood
|Die For Me
|ZAYN