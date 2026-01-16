We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)
|A$AP Rocky
|Kaieteur Falls
|Anjulie
|Toosie
|AR Paisley
|2SIDED
|Arlo Parks
|My Empire
|BANNERS
|Wall of Sound
|Charli XCX
|Beat Yourself Up
|Charlie Puth
|Lean
|Charlotte Day Wilson, Saya Gray
|Reclusive
|Elmiene
|Gentlemen Blue
|Elysia Biro
|ELASTICO
|Fantomel, Kate Linn, Willy William, Ben Cristovao & Jombriel
|L.U.C.K.Y
|FCUKERS
|UP2NIGHT
|Flight School
|Orange County
|Gorillaz, Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, Anoushka Shankar
|w-w-w-w-w
|hemlocke springs
|Roommates
|Hilary Duff
|Feel Alive
|ILLENIUM with Bastille and Dabin
|made it to the moon
|Jamie Fine
|BLEED MY LOVE
|Johnny Huynh
|bad enough
|Madison Beer
|Where's My Phone?
|Mitski
|High On Heaven
|Nessa Barrett
|Save me
|RealestK
|Time For Me
|Shenseea
|DANCE...
|Slayyyter
|The Lay Up
|SonReal
|Over
|Sydney Rose, Tom Odell
|Memory Be a Blade
|waterbaby
|Deadly
|Waves
|it's time to go home
|WHIPPED CREAM