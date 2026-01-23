We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Raatan Lambiyan
|AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon
|Opening Night
|Arctic Monkeys, War Child Records
|Highkey
|Ari Lennox
|FLACKITO JODYE
|A$AP Rocky feat. Tokischa
|BAD
|Chelsea Cutler
|i see red
|Daniela Andrade
|Locked In
|David Guetta, MORTEN, Trippie Redd
|Funeral
|Dermot Kennedy
|Headlock
|Fateh
|Flo Jackson
|Flo Milli
|Aperture
|Harry Styles
|Death of Love
|James Blake
|I Could Get Used To This
|Jessie Ware
|Last of a Dying Breed
|Joji
|Imposter
|Louis Tomlinson
|cambiare
|Luis Fonsi x Feid
|Excuses for Love
|MIKA
|On The Ground
|oskar med k
|Time Will Tell
|Poppy
|BLINDERS
|Ruby Waters
|CHIEF KEEF
|Rvssian, Sfera Ebbasta, Skillibeng
|Morning Gum
|The Paper Kites
|THUM
|Violet Grohl
|HYPNOTIZE
|XG
|Runaway
|Zeds Dead, IMANU, MKLA