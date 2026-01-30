We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|professional heartbreaker
|Artemas
|EVERYWHERE I GO (REMIND ME)
|BNYX, Kid Cudi, Royksopp
|Starlight
|Cannons
|Ants In My Room
|Carter Vail
|ATM
|Don Toliver
|VELCRO
|Earth To Emily
|DNA
|elijah woods
|Please Don't
|Elle Coves
|your time
|Gabriela Bee
|THEMSELVES
|Jordan Ward
|Debris
|Labrinth
|Natural Disaster
|Lauren Spencer Smith
|HONEY
|Levi, Akon, Roy Woods, Halle Abadi
|COME GET YOUR GIRL
|Lights
|1+1
|Maluma, Kany Garcia
|POSSESSION
|Melanie Martinez
|Still Sincere
|MJ Cole, PinkPantheress
|The Great Divide
|Noah Kahan
|FITNESS FIRST
|NOTION, Slew
|TOKYO DRIFT
|ONE OR EIGHT
|Poema
|Oscar Maydon, J Balvin
|High Maintenance
|Paul Russell
|Feed the Streets
|Rod Wave
|Amnesia
|Sebastien Tellier, Kid Cudi
|Not Sorry
|Softcult
|Reason
|Tasty Or Not
|I Did This To Myself
|Thundercat, Lil Yachty, Flying Lotus