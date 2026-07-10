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iHeart New Music - July 10, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - July 10, 2026 (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Joy - ROLE MODEL
  • MORNING DEW (DONK) - Beyoncé
  • hi from me - Wet Leg
  • Street of Deams - U2
  • Notting Hill - Suki Waterhouse

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
DependentAlessi Rose
LoserAx and the Hatchetmen
MORNING DEW (DONK)Beyoncé
Beaches In TennesseeCage the Elephant
NosebleedsChiara Savasta
Body So TeaCoco Jones
RecognizeDistant Matter
In My Victoria’s Secretflowerovlove
I Want Your Sex (feat. Mosimann)George Michael
Ease Your MindGhostly Kisses
Someday, SomewhereJungle
julietJVKE, Bryant Barnes, Emilio Piano
the bridgeKelela, PinkPantheress
Take Me BackKygo, Max McNown
I Just Got MadMalcolm Todd
One SidedMyles Lloyd
Get Me DownNia Archives with Jorja Smith
HometownPelch
Dirty ShoesPresley Regier
JoyROLE MODEL
All InSheff G
Notting HillSuki Waterhouse
Mr. CharmThe Rolling Stones
Street of DreamsU2
SLICKVictony
hi from meWet Leg
Mary JaneYung Leo