iHeart New Music - July 10, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Joy - ROLE MODEL
- MORNING DEW (DONK) - Beyoncé
- hi from me - Wet Leg
- Street of Deams - U2
- Notting Hill - Suki Waterhouse
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Dependent
|Alessi Rose
|Loser
|Ax and the Hatchetmen
|MORNING DEW (DONK)
|Beyoncé
|Beaches In Tennessee
|Cage the Elephant
|Nosebleeds
|Chiara Savasta
|Body So Tea
|Coco Jones
|Recognize
|Distant Matter
|In My Victoria’s Secret
|flowerovlove
|I Want Your Sex (feat. Mosimann)
|George Michael
|Ease Your Mind
|Ghostly Kisses
|Someday, Somewhere
|Jungle
|juliet
|JVKE, Bryant Barnes, Emilio Piano
|the bridge
|Kelela, PinkPantheress
|Take Me Back
|Kygo, Max McNown
|I Just Got Mad
|Malcolm Todd
|One Sided
|Myles Lloyd
|Get Me Down
|Nia Archives with Jorja Smith
|Hometown
|Pelch
|Dirty Shoes
|Presley Regier
|Joy
|ROLE MODEL
|All In
|Sheff G
|Notting Hill
|Suki Waterhouse
|Mr. Charm
|The Rolling Stones
|Street of Dreams
|U2
|SLICK
|Victony
|hi from me
|Wet Leg
|Mary Jane
|Yung Leo